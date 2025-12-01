I Arrested Lady Who Secretly Recorded Me At Gym – Nkechi Blessing

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has disclosed that she personally tracked down and arrested the woman responsible for the viral gym video that triggered widespread online mockery and body shaming earlier this year.

The revelation came during a recent episode of the Honest Brunch Podcast, which has now gained significant attention on social media.

Blessing appeared on the show and spoke candidly about the incident and the steps she took to confront the individual behind the secret filming.

According to the actress, the video, which captured her during a workout session, was shared without her consent, sparking public criticism and ridicule. She expressed deep frustration over the invasion of her privacy.

Blessing explained that she initially sought assistance from the gym where the video was recorded but was met with resistance. “iFitness hid her information from me… I found her. I got her arrested, of course,” she said, emphasizing her determination to hold the culprit accountable.

The actress defended her natural body, taking a stand against the online body-shaming that followed the video. She addressed critics who compared her to those with surgically enhanced physiques, before the arrest.

“You get BBL, you dey snap me wey get natural body. Are you stupid, sis?” Blessing stated on the podcast, dismissing the unfair comparisons and highlighting the importance of embracing natural beauty.

She further stressed that her choice of clothing and appearance during workouts was entirely personal and had no connection to seeking public approval or validation.

The actress concluded by reinforcing her stance against invasions of privacy and body-shaming, urging the public to respect individual boundaries and celebrate authenticity over superficial standards.