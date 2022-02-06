I Became Humble Day God Showed Me How He Would Kill Me –Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed how his encounter with God led to his humility.

Adeboye disclosed this when he preached on the topic “The Transformation” during the thanksgiving service to mark the first Sunday of the month of February.

The cleric told the congregation that he was afraid of being wiped out on account of disobedience.

While narrating his encounter with God on the Redemption Camp ground during one of prayer walk, he said, “God told me, son, bend down and draw the picture of a man.”

Adeboye said he quickly obeyed and drew the simplest image of a man.

He continued, “God then said to me that I should wipe out the image that I had drawn and I quickly did so with my leg.

“God then said that the day you forget who did this great thing and who made you what you are, I will wipe you out from the surface of the earth and you will never be remembered in human history to have lived on earth.

“I have heard people say that I am humble. Do you think I am a mad man? Do you think I want to be wiped out by God?”

He told the congregation that being a wise man, he knew the consequences of disobeying God.

He cited the examples of Saul, Reuben, Ephraim among others, who disobeyed God, committed sin and the consequences of their actions.

He said Ephraim, for instance, was rendered desolate after he refused to listen to God’s admonitions through His prophets. He stated that God lifted Mannaseh in his stead.