I Believe My Party Will Win, Boss Mustapha Says After Casting His Vote

Nigeria Politics
By Tajudeen Suleiman

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has predicted victory for his party, the All Progressive Congress.

He made the prediction shortly after voting at his ward in Yola around 12:30 pm.

He noted that the voting process was going on well in the state and other parts of the country.

When he was asked about his expectations on the election, he said, ” Everyone expects his party to win so I expect my party to win.’

On the BVAS he said it is normal to experience little hitches with any machine, but noted that there were no major issues.

“INEC has done excellently well. They have done this over and over and we’re getting to the point of perfection.

“I expect a fair and credible election at the end of the day,” he said.

