‘I Bought Her New iPhone’ — Singer Skiibii Reacts To Theft Allegation By Ex-Girlfriend Dorcas Fapson

Nigerian afrobeat star, Abbey Elias, popularly known as Skiibii, has denied the allegation of theft leveled against him by his estranged lover and actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF).

Skiibii in a statement released late Sunday by his record label, More Grace Music World, denied stealing DSF’s items, explaining that he was robbed instead.

DSF, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, alleged that the singer stole her iPhone, MacBook, wristwatch, and other valuables during a vacation in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

But Skiibii said they were both robbed during the vacation to the East African country, adding that the matter had been referred to the police.

The statement read, “the above matter has been referred to our lawyers for appropriate review and action, we wish to state for the records that;

“a. Skiibii and DSF once went on vacation to Zanzibar on 19th June 2022 and returned to Lagos on 25th June

“b. The trip was paid for by the estranged lover as a birthday gift to Skiibii, as she stated that she would not be around for Skiibii’s birthday – on 5th July 2022.

“c. The villa where Skiibii and the estranged lover lodged was robbed on 22nd June 2022, as well as other neighboring villas, and the following items belonging to Skiibii were also reported missing-

“a) Two Diamond necklaces

“b) One rose gold Cartier wristwatch

“c) Diamond rings (4 pieces)

“d) One iPhone; and cash in different currencies.

“d. The matter was reported to the Tanzanian police immediately on 22nd June 2022 and statements of all the victims were taken, including that of Skiibi and his estranged lover

“e. Skiibii and his estranged girlfriend no longer felt safe in the said villa, accordingly, Skiibii booked and paid for a new villa for the rest of their vacation.

“f. Upon their return to Lagos, Skiibii bought a new iPhone for his estranged lover to replace her stolen phone.

“g. Prior to the trip, Skiibii had gotten his estranged lover a new MacBook Pro laptop, which she did not travel with, and as such, it was her old laptop that was stolen. Accordingly, there was no need for Skiibii to replace this item.

“Please remain assured that Skiibii is a law-abiding citizen and he will be seeking redress for the defamatory statements made by the estranged lover in the court of law,” the statement added.