I Boycotted APC Convention Because Of Party’s Failure To Zone Presidency To South-East —Nwajiuba

The immediate past Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has said the failure of the All Progressives Congress to zone the presidency to the South-East was responsible for his boycott of the National Convention.

Nwajiuba said this in a statement issued on Wednesday and made available to THE WHISTLER.

In what was described as a curious twist of event, Nwajiuba was absent from the convention venue when he was called upon to come and address the delegates on Tuesday night.

He was nowhere to be found and there was no official explanation as to his absence until his statement issued on Wednesday.

Only few days ago, he was being tipped as one of the possible choices of President Muhammadu Buhari for the number one job in the country.

There had been clamour that the APC should utilise the opportunity offered by the zoning principle to take a firm stand by micro-zoning the presidential slot to the South East geo-political zone.

Only recently, six presidential aspirants of the APC have written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking for the zoning of the party’s candidate to the South-East.

The presidential aspirants from the South-East are Rochas Okorocha, Dave Umahi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Ikeobasi Mokelu, Chukwurmeka Nwajiuba and Uju Ken Ahanenye.

In the letter which was dated 6 June 2022, they had argued that for the sake of equity and unity, it is only fair that the APC zones the ticket to the South East, which is yet to produce a President for the country

But this was not the case as the election was open to candidates from all parts of the country.

Speaking on the development, Nwajiuba urged his supporters not to be despondent or disappointed by his action.

He said, “My approach to the Nigeria presidency is hinged on being able to present a progressive vision of an inclusive, united and focused brand of energy to transform Nigeria into a wholesome economic powerhouse, whose citizens will be better secured to live more fulfilling.

“I choose to take the tedious path of following the law, meeting requirements and staying disciplined, in other to sell a paradigm of same.

“I appreciate all the sacrifices of time, resources and emotions that have been invested by so many persons, young and old, near and afar in this tedious path.

“I and almost all other aspirants agreed to a consensus approach to the selection of our candidate, to effectively maintain the outlook of a progressive family, away from an all for money by highest bidder image, which had already been assigned to another political party.

“I and other aspirants now of the southeast, wrote the leadership of our party to appreciate the commitment to move the presidential ticket to the south, and requested a further deepening to the southeast to reflect our primary reason for seeking the office, which remains, ‘to build a more united and inclusive secured and prosperous nation.’

“This much has been captured in the communique south east aspirants issued on 22nd May, the speeches of Mr. President at his meetings with APC Governors, that of aspirants and of stakeholders.

“Following the failure of all these entreaties, it became clear that the convention was headed away from these lofty ideals I subscribe to and will still pursue. I, therefore, declined to attend.

“These ideals reflected in what some of the southeast aspirants who choose to attend referred to in their pleas for justice or need to constitutionally require it, in the face of the absence of conscience.

“Even their elderly wailing on national television could not move a vote, if I had shouted same in a more youthful voice, it may have become inciteful in face of our current security difficulties in the southeast and may thus spite our efforts. Better to stay out.

“I am committed to pursuing the ideals of a more united, inclusively secured prosperous nation for us all, lending to our dear country, its citizens and those who may be positioned to use it, the experiences acquired, lessons learnt, and the various matrix that I may bring to bear.”