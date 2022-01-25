‘I Broke Your Trust, Disappointed You’ Sammie Okposo Admits Cheating On Wife

Popular gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, has admitted that he cheated on his wife.

The singer on Tuesday tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, stating that he has broken her trust.

Okposo also asked his fans to forgive him for engaging in infidelity.

The Artiste made this known via his Instagram page where where he disclosed that he was involved in an intimate relationship with another woman when he travelled to the United States.

He wrote, “Dear Friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do.

“On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family, and I.

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you.

“Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day forth.

“I want to take this moment and apologise to all fathers and mothers of the Faith and ministers of the Gospel for my behaviour and moral failure.

“I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologize for this embarrassing situation.

“To all that have been a part of my ministry, followed my ministry, or know me personally, I am truly sorry for disappointing you.

“I regret any pain or disappointment that this news of my moral failure and poor judgment may cause you and I am truly sorry for disappointing you.

“I humbly ask that you continue to pray for me.”

His confession came hours after an American-based woman, identified as African Doll, accused the singer of impregnating her.

The woman had on Monday claimed that Okposo abandoned her after she told him about the pregnancy.