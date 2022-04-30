‘I Browsed Tractors Before Porn’ – British Lawmaker Resigns After Admitting Watching Pornography In Parliament

Neil Parish, a British lawmaker, has resigned following his admission that he watched pornography twice on his phone during the House of Commons chamber meeting.

Parish told BBC that he started off by browsing about tractors on his phone and later moved to a porn site.

“The situation was that funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at. I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done.

“I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind, I make a full apology. A total full apology. It was not my intention to intimidate,” he told BBC.

The lawmaker was suspended on Friday after two female colleagues raised the alarm to the appropriate authorities.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, has begun investigation to determine whether his action constitutes sexual harassment for female lawmakers particularly the two who reported him.