I Can Free Nnamdi Kanu, Satguru Maharaj Boasts

The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has boasted that he can free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, released.

According to him, he can free Kanu if the Biafra radio and sit-at-home order are stopped.

Speaking on Wednesday in an interview with his temple’s in-house radio, Maharaj Ji stated the IPOB leader was culpable of the terrorism charges levelled against him, and anyone guilty is liable to a death sentence.

“We are, however, grateful that the matter has been put on hold in the sense that, by the accusations, it is always going to be death, looking at the level of crimes attached to him, with the way and manner the constitution is written.

“Anybody who is accused of doing such a thing (terrorism) is sentenced to death. It is only out of grace that Kanu was able to escape.

“So now it has to be by political settlement before he (Kanu) can be released, and it will be addressed in so many ways. For anyone advocating for his pardon, they have to take positive steps.

“In other words, they must not do so with empty hands; they should stop the Biafra radio wherever it is.

“Secondly, the sit-at-home order should be stopped, and the judgment should be accepted while the Igbo elders go behind the scenes to analyse and explain to the President.

“Today, the Igbos have been brought to the central realms of politics by Tinubu. And the Northern caliphate is not happy about it.

“They are not excited about the commission they were given…They should stop the propaganda that the East is about to be Islamised.

“When those are done, I know how to watch it out, Kanu will come out. I will help facilitate his release.”

Kanu was convicted of terrorism and treason charges by the Federal High Court in Abuja. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment where he is serving in Sokoto.