I Can Govern Nigeria From Kaduna, Says Obi

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The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said he can effectively serve Nigeria from Kaduna, reinforcing his stance on decentralising governance.

Obi, who joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after leaving the Labour Party, made the remarks during a visit to Kaduna on Sunday for a meeting with ADC stakeholders in the state.

According to him, effective governance in Nigeria does not need to be confined to the nation’s capital, Abuja, asserting that a president can operate efficiently from other parts of the country, including Kaduna.

He emphasised that the short travel distance between Abuja and Kaduna makes it practical for a sitting president to carry out official duties outside the capital whenever necessary.

“Abuja to Kaduna is less than two hours, nothing stops a President from going via road to Kaduna for a meeting, stay there for a day or two before coming back,” he said.

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“In fact, I can actually serve Nigeria from Kaduna and that’s what we want to do,” he added.

The former Anambra state governor during his interactions at the meeting, also emphasized the need for leaders to move away from “the politics of money” and embrace the politics of competence, character, and measurable results.

Further sharing more details of the meeting on his official X handle on Sunday, he said, “Today (Sunday), as part of my nationwide consultations, I visited Kaduna State, where I met with our party stakeholders and members, including Dr. Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani, a gubernatorial hopeful, and Senator Lawal Adamu, who represents Kaduna Central.

“What I observed in them was not just political ambition but a sincere desire to serve the people and contribute to the rebuilding of our country.

“Kaduna remains a very strategic state in Nigeria. It was once a symbol of our unity and coexistence, a major hub for industry, agriculture, and commerce, and it still holds that potential.

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“With disciplined, competent, and people-oriented leadership, we can restore that lost glory for the benefit of all.

“Equally important is the need to rekindle the spirit of unity and coexistence for which Kaduna was once known.

“A divided society cannot progress, but a united, just, and inclusive one will always find a path to peace and development,” he said.