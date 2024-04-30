‘I Can Now Hire A Good Doctor For Myself’- US Immigrant Battling Cancer Says After Winning $1.3bn Jackpot

743 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A United States immigrant, Cheng Saephan has won the $1.3bn (£1bn) Powerball – America’s lottery game.

The Laos-born immigrant is battling cancer and he said he can now hire a good doctor.

Advertisement

According to reports, Saephan, bought the ticket for the draw which was held on 7 April in the city of Portland, northwest of Oregon state, USA.

The 46-year-old chose will receive a lump sum of $422m after taxes and the amount will be shared evenly with his wife and a friend.

“Now I can bless my family and hire a good doctor for myself,” the winner said.

Saephan has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past eight years.

Advertisement

He said he, his wife and the friend had bought more than 20 Powerball tickets for the draw.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 US states.