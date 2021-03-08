I Contemplated Suicide 3 Years Into My Royal Wedding- Meghan

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Just three years into her marriage with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has revealed how she contemplated suicide.

The American-born Markle told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that the pressures of royal life led to her suicidal thoughts.

The Duchess revealed that “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while she was pregnant.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” adding that she “thought it would solve everything for everyone.”

Meghan also said she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health after joining the Royal family.

She went further to reveal that she told a senior Palace official that she wanted to get treatment for her depression, but was denied because it would “look bad.”

According to her, she felt so low to the point that she told the Duke of Sussex that she could not be left alone because she was afraid she might harm herself.