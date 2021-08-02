I Derive Joy Taking Care Of Children With Special Needs-Obianuju, Founder Elsali Care Foundation

In this interview with IFEANYI ONUBA, the Founder of Elsali Care Foundation, Mrs Obianuju Emeka- Agadah, speaks on the extra attention required in caring for children with special needs and what parents need to do to effectively manage these categories of children.

Tell us about yourself in terms of who you are and what you do?

My name is Obianuju Emeka- Agadah. I am a Health manager, Special Needs educator, certified behavioural technician and founder of Elsali Care Foundation. A non-governmental organization established to promote healthy living and socio-economic development of underserved communities and Special Needs Children.

Why did you decide to set up a centre for special needs children?

Having a child with special needs brings with it many of the typical joys of parenting, but we should not kid ourselves into believing that it does not come with some drawbacks for the parents. In most cases, the parents are never prepared for the challenges that are associated with having a child with special needs, and as a result, are not able to cope with the situation

There are four major types of special needs children. There is Physical which deals with issues such as muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, chronic asthma, epilepsy, etc.

We also have children who are categorized under Developmental with issues such as down syndrome, autism, dyslexia, processing disorders, etc.

There are those with Behavioural/Emotional issues who have challenges such as Attention Deficit Disorder/Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, bi-polar, oppositional defiance disorder, etc.

Finally, we have those with Sensory Impaired – Visually impaired, deaf, limited hearing, etc.

Children who have a psychiatric diagnosis also fall into the category of those with special needs.

While it is important for parents – or guardians, relatives, caregivers – to know how best to handle children with special needs, it is also necessary that the parents should understand that having such a child will also have an effect on them. Such effects might be positive, or negative.

Considering that many people will not like to go into this area, what’s your motivating factor for setting up this centre?

Elsali Care Foundation is borne of a provoked passion for special needs children. To contribute to the reduction of challenges of children with special needs and their families in Nigeria and Africa at large.

While the extra attention required in the care of children with special needs might become draining and frustrating for the parents, here, we advise that anger should not come into play in the situation.

What are some of the challenges you encountered during the process of getting this place started?

Getting a good location and the cost of setting up the centre with proper equipment has been challenging. We are currently at National Assembly Quarter, Model Primary School, Apo, Abuja.

What has been the response from members of the public on this intervention centre?

The response is quite encouraging even though it’s a new centre. We are getting the needed support from family and friends who have seen progress in what we are doing. I will also like to acknowledge support from their parents as well.

How have you been able to cope with the attention and care that is demanded in taking care of these special needs children?

It’s challenging and fulfilling. The grace of God and my passion for our children has kept me on this path. Understanding and meeting needs are not easy but there’s a joy that comes from working with them.

Importantly, I also have an excellent team well trained for the job who are passionate about giving these children the best.

In what ways do you think government can be of assistance to this initiative?

We want the government to lend its voice to our advocacy by implementing policies that will help people with special needs. We also want the government to provide free medical, quality special and inclusive education for children with special needs.

When this area is well funded and policies fully implemented, families of children with special needs will receive more assistance in meeting their needs.

Implementing policies that will help special needs children will go a long way. We welcome partnership/sponsorship from government, national and international organizations also from private individuals. These will help us reach out to these children in rural community who can’t afford these interventions and educational supports available for them.

Some people are of the view that it’s a bad omen to give birth to children with special needs, what advice do you have for such people?

Look beyond the challenges, focus on endless opportunities for the children. Often, special needs come with their precious treasures and these are things that we need to be thankful for.