‘I Deserved Better’ – Lily Afe Reacts To Africa Movie Award Snub

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Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai, popularly known as Lily Afe, has expressed frustration after being omitted from the Best Supporting Actress category at the upcoming Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Lily, who played the role of Idia in To Kill a Monkey by Kemi Adetiba, shared her reaction on X shortly after the nominees were announced by host Chimezie Imo on

“I always choose to believe everything happens for a reason. I don’t need a nomination for validation,” she wrote.

The actress, whose performance drew widespread attention, added,

“The truth is clear nobody trended like IDIA from TKAM last year. Her acting was.”

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She concluded her post with a blunt remark directed at the organisers of the awards.

Lily’s exclusion comes despite receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of Idia, particularly for her use of pidgin English and delivery in the Netflix original.

The Best Supporting Actress category features nominees including Linda Ejiofor (The Herd), Bisola Aiyeola (Gingerrr), Sola Sobowale (The Covenant), and Funke Akindele (Behind The Scenes), among others

AMVCA has unveiled the nominees for the 12th edition of the awards ahead of the ceremony scheduled for May 9. The AMVCA recognises achievements in African film and television across 32 categories, including jury-voted, audience-voted, and special recognition awards.