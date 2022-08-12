I Did Not Sue Atiku – Wike

55 SHARES Share Tweet

…Denies Ordering Removal Of PDP Flags From Govt House

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he did not filed any suit challenging the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Report had suffaced in the media on Friday claiming Wike had sued Atiku and demanded that he be declared the winner of the party’s presidential primary election that happened in May.

According to the governor, the purported suit said to have been filed by him was the handiwork of mischief makers to cause confusion and crisis in the party.

Speaking a day after the news broke that he had filed the suit at the Federal High Court Abuja, THISDAY quoted Wike as saying that he had all the chances to challenge the outcome of the primary election but opted not to do so. He said he would not do so now when the time had elapsed.

Wike who came second to Atiku during the primary election also denied that he ordered the PDP flags to be taken down from the government house.

Recall there were reports late Thursday that the governor alongside a PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, had filed a suit against Atiku.

The the applicants also sought an order of the court “directing the 1st respondent (PDP) to declare the 2nd applicant (Wike), a presidential aspirant in the May 28 and May 29 primary as the winner of the aforesaid primary with a corresponding order directing the 1st respondent (PDP) to forward his name as the candidate to contest the presidential election in 2023,” according to the reports.

But on Friday, the governor said, “I don’t know anything about the so-called suit. I did not ask anyone to file any suit for me”

Wike also denied Knowing the lawyers that filed the suit.

Continuing, he said, “am I a kid to be filing a suit at this time. I had 14 days after the primary within which to have filed any suit. I didn’t do that then, is it two months after primary I will file a suit?”

On the flag he said, “Just yesterday they came up with the claim that I ordered my Chief Security Officer to pull down PDP flag in Government House. This is all false, it’s all propaganda. Some people are trying to use me to win the election. Please disregard all these lies”.