I Didn’t File Suit Against INEC On BVAS, Imo Lawyer Reacts To Alleged Plot To Scuttle 2023 Election

Imo-based lawyer, O.J. Abazie, Esq, has denied having anything to do with a lawsuit seeking an order barring the Independent National Electoral Commission from deploying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the forthcoming 2023 election over the unavailability of telecommunication network in parts of Nigeria.

The suit which has raised concerns on social media was filed at the Federal High Court, Owerri Judicial Division on August 24 by Nwankwere Morale Chinwen against INEC and the Commission’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

The court documents showed it was stamped with an NBA seal which carried the name Abazie J.

But in a reaction, the lawyer accused her colleague, Blessing Iwuajunwa, Esq, of being involved in the suit.

Abazie added that Iwuajunwa is the only one in possession of her NBA stamp.

“I hereby state in categorical and unequivocal terms that the suit was filed without my consent.

“The signature on the process is not mine and my initials is O.J. Abazie, Esq. The office address on the process is also not mine.

“The person behind this unfortunate act is one Blessing Iwuajunwa, Esq, a colleague in Owerri who was the only person I have given my NBA stamp since this year and she told me that she needs the stamp to prepare a land instrument owing to unavailability of her stamp.

“It is very pathetic that such sensitive suit which is likely to make or mar the future of a Nation could be filed without my consent, authority or approval,” Abazie said in a statement to BarristerNg.

Abazie denied knowing or meeting or being briefed by the plaintiff Nwankwere Morale Chinwen, condemning the purported application.

The lawyer vowed to address the issue immediately.

“He is not my client and neither did he brief me for any matter whatsoever.

“Let it be known also that I have been preoccupied in the village with the burial preparation of my late mother for some time now.

“I hereby condemn such act in unequivocal terms and shall take the necessary steps to address such unprofessional conduct. The public should therefore take note,” Abazie stated.