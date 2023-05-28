I Didn’t Lobby For It – Keyamo Speaks On CON National Honour Conferred On Him

The outgoing Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for conferring the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) national honour on him.

While expressing his appreciation, Keyamo denied any form of lobbying for the prestigious recognition, stating that it was a testament to his dedication and commitment to public service.

The clarification was prompted by insinuations in some quarters that some recipients of national honours recently approved by President Buhari may have engaged in behind-the-scenes maneuvers to secure the awards.

“I had no single inkling this was coming and for this I am grateful to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. His style is to give honours and privileges to those deserving of them and not those who lobby for them,” Keyamo stated via his Twitter account on Sunday.

In the last one year, President Buhari has invested various categories of the country’s national honours on more than 430 citizens and foreigners.

They include his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola; and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, amongst others.

On Thursday, Buhari conferred Nigeria’s highest national honour, GCFR, on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and second highest national honour, GCON, on the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.