I Discharged Blood After Police Forced Me To Have Sex With Bare Floor – Man Tells SARS Panel

A car dealer, Timothy Ogbeye, on Wednesday, told the panel investigating allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigeria Police that it was God that saved him from the inhuman and degrading treatment he suffered at the hands of security operatives.

Ogbeye alleged before the Abuja panel that he was unlawfully arrested, detained, tortured and forced to perform sexual intercourse alone in the cell as though he was making out with his wife – an action he said made him to discharged blood from his private part.

“I was asked to name different animals and any animal I mentioned, I was asked to behave like it. I crawled on my belly like a snake, barked like a dog. I was asked for the name of my wife and told to have sex with the way I do with my wife and moan. I did this until I started releasing blood. My family were not given access to me. My lawyer wrote to the high court and the court ordered the Police to arraign me before the court, but the order was not obeyed,” he said.

His complaint was against Inspector Oriyomi Aregbelo of the defunct SARS Awkuzu, Anambra State, Uche Onnonogbo of defunct SARS Awkuzu Anambra State, Andrew James of defunct SARS Awkuzu, Anambra State, Patrick Agbazue of Defunct SARS Awkuzu Anambra State, OC Defunct SARS Anambra State, Commissioner of Police Anambra State and the Inspector General of Police.

Ogbeye explained to the panel that on the 22nd January,2020, Andrew James with his men arrested him at Mpape on the grounds that he allegedly bought a stolen Toyota Corolla car from one Micheal Obinna.

He said he told them that the said car was not stolen as he had certified documents for it.

But according to him, he was taken to Awkuzu SARS office in Anambra state where he was subjected to all kinds of punishments like hanging him upside down from the ceiling till blood came out of his nose.

He said that the same Andrew kept demanding N5 million bribe from him if he wanted to be released.

Ogbeye said since the police refused to let him go despite a court order, his lawyer, Olochukwu Udemezue, petitioned the Commissioner of Police who later ordered his release after four months with SARS.

“My lord,I see pepper for that place,” he added.

The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) stated that “the matter was further adjourned to 3rd May, 2021 for the appearances of police respondents and witnesses of the complainants.”