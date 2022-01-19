I Don’t Believe In Igbo Presidency–Orji Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Mr Orji Kalu, has attacked Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Dave Umahi and former Senate President, Mr Pius Anyim, saying they are not serious presidential aspirants.

Kalu particularly attacked Umahi for advocating Igbo presidency saying, “I don’t believe in Igbo presidency.”

The former Abia State governor spoke on Wednesday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists.

Kalu, who said he was yet to start consultation ahead of a formal declaration to run for president of the country, saying, “Well they are pushing but they are not serious, a serious minded person will like to be fair to Nigeria, fair to the society and to be fair to the atmosphere, because the party is not owned by me or you the media.”

The senator is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Abia North in the current senate.

He joined the APC after decamping from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

According to Kalu, if the presidency is zoned to the South East geo- political zone of the country, he has everything it takes to vie for the most exalted position in the land.

“This party is owned by Nigerians and the APC members . It is only APC that can decide like at the forth coming convention where the presidential ticket will be zoned to. If they zone it to the south east I have everything it takes to make a good President.”

When asked if he believes in Igbo Presidency, the former Abia State governor said, “I don’t believe, I believe in Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.”

On his take on talks that it is the turn of the Igbos, Kalu said, “It is overdue, I believe that we should produce the next President and it is going to happen. I don’t need to push, I have to push along with the other regions.”

Asked whether he is consulting he said, “no, because it is not yet the time.”

Responding to why he met with President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday night, Kalu said, “This is not the first time I go to see the president. Presidency is a place where people go in the afternoon, I went in the night to avoid the media.

“I go there regularly it is a family affair and I went there to discuss national issues, issue of security, issue of well being of our country and issue of the electoral act. The discussion was very fruitful and it was held in the night, is that why you should come to ambush me?”

Asked whether he had inform the President of his intention to contest for president, Kalu responded by saying, “Did the party zone the 2023 presidency to the South West? I told you before that when the party zones it officially to the south. I told you the only two zones that have not tasted the presidency are the south east and the Northeast, once they zone it to anyone of them I have the capacity and the capability I will roll and I will rock like a hurricane.”