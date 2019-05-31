‘I Don’t Have A Father,’ Regina Daniels Disowns Man Claiming Paternity

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to deny one Barrister Jude Ojeogwu claiming to be her father.

Barrister Ojeogwu who recently claimed to be the father of the actress, stated that he is not in support of her wedding to 59-year-old billionaire, Ned Nwoko.

While the actress has managed to keep mum about many controversies surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko, she took to her instastory to react to Jude Ojeogwu claims of being her father, she wrote: “Every D*ck and Harry claiming to be my father that is if I have one. Yo! I know who my father is!”

Meanwhile, below is an excerpt of Barr. Jude Ojeogwu’s interview with Vanguard, revealing how Regina and her two brothers deceived him into believing that there was no romance between her and Ned Nwoko.

“I invited Regina to my house where I live in Lagos; (I can’t disclose the location of my house right now for security reasons); she came to my house with her siblings (Lawrence and Samuel Ojeogwu) and I asked her if all I’ve been hearing is true because I wanted to know what was actually going on. She said ‘Daddy, nothing is going on.’ I asked my first son, her brother, Lawrence Ojeogwu, the same question and he also said nothing was going on. I then asked my other son, Samuel, the same question, he too said the same thing, ‘Daddy nothing is going on’. I said okay, should we now say all that I’ve been hearing and seeing is more like a movie? And they said ‘Yes’.

“However, I advised that if she wants to get married to an old man, she (Regina) should not forget that very soon she (Regina) would become a widow. But that if she is getting married to a man like her age mate, of the cause, becoming a widow would be far from her (Regina). That was where we finished the discussion about her marriage.

“I went further to ask what was happening about her education because I used to visit her in her school, Igbinedion University. She said she has plans of traveling to Dubai for her studies. I asked her what was in Dubai if not Arabic; that she should be thinking of going to Havard or Oxford University”, he said.

He added that when videos of the actress’ initiation ceremony into ‘Otu Odu’ surfaced online and that of the traditional ceremony, he was forced to finally speak.”

Ojeogwu pointed out that the introduction rites were held in her mother’s family compound instead of the father’s ancestral home at Azungwu Quarters in the same town, Ogwashi-Uku, neither was he consulted or invited to the daughter’s pre-nuptial rites.

The alleged father expressed further disapproval of the union, stating that his daughter is still a teenager and is actually 17 years old not 20 as she claims.