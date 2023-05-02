I Erroneously Barred Osun PDP From Conducting Congresses – Judge

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As Party Elects New Chairman Wednesday

The presiding judge of Osun State High Court, Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, has said he gave the order restraining the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting its congresses in error.

At a sitting on Tuesday, Oyebiyi reversed the order he gave in a case brought by the PDP faction loyal to the party’s ex-guber aspirant, Prince Dotun Babayemi.

The Osun PDP had been facing a crisis following its suspension of Babayemi’s loyalists who then approached the said court to challenge their suspension and sought to stop the Congresses.

Amid suspension of the party members, the leadership of the Osun PDP put up notice for congresses but the faction obtained an injunction stopping it from holding on April 6th 2023. However, the party went ahead with the Ward and Local government area congresses in defiance of the order.

The faction then filed a fresh application before the court where it informed the judge that the main faction of the party flouted the restraining order.

Ruling on Tuesday, Justice Oyebiyi clarified that he made the order restraining PDP from holding its congresses in error.

The judge also struck out the suit in which Babayemi’s loyalists were challenging their suspension including the application filed to challenge the congresses that was held against the pronouncement of the court.

The judge said the application against the congresses was a departure from the originating summons which concerned their suspension.

Vacating the order restraining PDP from holding its congresses, Oyebiyi said, “the order restraining PDP from holding congresses was made in error.”

However, the counsel to Babayemi’s faction, Edmond Biriomoni, told journalists on Tuesday evening that the plaintiffs would challenge the verdict at a higher court.

A member of the Osun PDP, Barrister Ashim Abioye, told our reporter that the party will elect it’s chairman on Wednesday at the Osogbo Township Stadium by 10AM.