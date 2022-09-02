‘I Fought Witch Doctors’- Retiring Adamawa Chief Judge Speaks About ‘Demonic Defendants’

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief judge of Adamawa State, Justice Nathan Musa, has retired from service.

He retired on Friday afternoon and a valedictory session was organized in his honour at the High Court Complex, Yola.

Recounting his experience at the event, the judge said his mother taught him to overcome evil and he applied the lesson successfully throughout his career as a judicial career.

He said he had experiences with demonic defendants, including a widely acclaimed witch doctor, adding that he triumphed over them.

He said, “I remember the time I was appointed to the lower bench as a magistrate/upper area court judge when friends and kit and kin felt that I needed to procure protection from marabouts. In my young ignorant days, I followed the advice.”

The Judge is said to have urged his colleagues at all levels to dispense justice in accordance with the law and the fear of God.

According to him, if they(judicial officers) do the right thing, no force can break them.

Present at the event was Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who said that Justice Musa had been a workforce whose sense of humanity endeared him to all who came his way.

Justice Hafsat Abdurahaman, being the immediate senior judicial officer within the cadre, is likely to take over from Musa as the acting chief Judge.

He first acted as Adamawa Chief Judge in 2013 but he was removed months later.

Governor Fintiri had reappointed him in acting position on 24th September 2021 before his eventual confirmation and swearing in December 2021.

A brief about his biography

Hon. Justice Nathan Musa was born at Kala’a, Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State on 6th September, 1958.

He had his primary education at Kala’a Primary School where he completed it in 1971 and went to Naraguta Grammar School, Jos in 1971.

In 1977, he attended his secondary school at Ahmadiyya Secondary School, Kano and later got admission into the one year IJMB programme at the School of Basic Studies, A.B.U. Zaria in 1978.

Upon successfully obtaining his IJMB certificate, he proceeded to Institute of Administration, A.B.U. Zaria to read law in the faculty of law.

After completing his LLB programme in 1981, Justice Nathan Musa in the same 1981, proceeded to Nigerian Law School, Lagos for his BL professional programme in June, 1982.

He was called to Bar after successfully passing his Bar examinations.

In 1982 – 1983 he served in the NYSC scheme in Vala Chambers, Mubi, Adamawa State.

After his NYSC, he joined the then Gongola State Government as a State Counsel II.

In 1986, he joined the Judiciary of the then defunct Gongola State as Chief Magistrate where he served at Takum and Numan before he was elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Yola.

Later he was appointed Secretary Judicial Service Commission, Adamawa State.

In 2003, he was elevated to the High Bench as a High Court Judge.

In 2013 he was appointed as Acting Chief Judge of Adamawa State; a post he held for one and half (1⅟2) year until when a substantive Chief Judge was later appointed.

Justice Musa continued to serve as High Court Judge up to September, 2021 when he was again re-appointed as the Acting Chief Judge and later confirmed as the substantive chief judge of Adamawa upon recommendations by the National Judicial Council(NJC).

He served as a member of various Panel of Election Petition Tribunals since 2007.