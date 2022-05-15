I Hated To Be Nigerian When I Saw How Deborah Was Killed–Priest

The Shepherd of Locust Army International, Lagos, Reverend Chris Christian, has described those who killed Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, as heartless.

Police authorities reported on Friday that Deborah was murdered by a mob for alleged blasphemy.

While preaching on Sunday, the cleric said that anybody who takes another person’s life in such inhumane way is part of the problem of Nigeria.

He said: “When they said that Deborah Samuel was killed in Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, I hated to be a Nigerian for five minutes.

“I hate to associate my life with people who reason that way. I look at myself and said, if this people are Nigerians, then we have a problem.

“You looked at a girl and you took away her life in cruel murder and you say you are a human being?

“When I read that thing, I said, Lord, why am I even a Nigerian? These people are ordinary animals.

“Foolishness will never be hidden, it will always be there in the steps.”

The murder of the girl has been condemned by the Sultanate Council of Sokoto, Christian Association of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Sokoto state government.

Some of the suspected killers have been arrested by operatives of the Sokoto State Police Command.