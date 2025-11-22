I Have Activated Mechanism To Secure Nnamdi Kanu’s Freedom — Otti

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Says Conviction Not The End, Urges Calm As Diplomatic Process Begins

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has assured citizens that efforts to secure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have already been set in motion, describing Thursday’s Federal High Court judgment as “not yet the end of the road.”

Kanu was on November 20, 2025, convicted of terrorism-related offences and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja a development Otti said has thrown Abia State and the entire Southeast into shock and sorrow.

In a statement issued on Friday, the governor said the news had “broken a lot of our people,”but assured that a diplomatic mechanism earlier agreed with the Federal Government to pursue Kanu’s release had now been activated following the conclusion of the court process.

Otti recalled that he has consistently advocated for dialogue as the best route to addressing the IPOB issue, dating back to 2017 when soldiers invaded Kanu’s Afaraukwu home in Umuahia.

He said he condemned the incident at the time and warned in his ThisDay column, “Operation Python Dance: Killing a Fly with a Sledgehammer,” that such forceful approaches would escalate rather than resolve the crisis.

“The poor management of the IPOB issue at the incubation stage created the problem we have today,” he said. “Leadership requires emotional intelligence, restraint, and tolerance rather than force and violence.”

The governor revealed that as far back as December 22, 2023, he began engaging top federal authorities to explore a political and diplomatic solution. According to him, certain agreements were reached, but they depended on the timely conclusion of Kanu’s trial.

“Now that judgment has been delivered, the alternative resolution will kick in,” Otti stated, adding that he personally discussed the strategy with Kanu during a visit to him in DSS custody earlier in the year.

He reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing the agreed path until Kanu regains freedom, expressing readiness to work with other well-meaning Nigerians who genuinely want a peaceful resolution.

Otti urged residents to remain calm and avoid statements or actions that might inflame tensions or jeopardize ongoing talks with the Federal Government.

“With the assurances I have received, a resolution is in sight and Mazi Kanu will receive his freedom,” he said.

He also warned politicians against exploiting Kanu’s ordeal for political gain, insisting that the focus should be on unity and a collective push for a peaceful outcome.

Reiterating his resolve, Otti assured that he would continue to pursue the matter using “wisdom, high-level dialogue and diplomacy,” with the ultimate goal of restoring lasting peace to the Southeast.

The full statement reads,”Yesterday, Thursday November, 20, 2025, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja found our son and a citizen of the state, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu guilty of terrorism-related offences and subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

“Without doubt, this development has broken a lot of our people and created an atmosphere of shock and sorrow in Abia and beyond.

“It would be recalled that in September 2017 when soldiers invaded the family home of Mazi Kanu, leading to destruction of property and loss of lives, I immediately and strongly condemned that avoidable act and appealed that dialogue should henceforth be explored as the best approach to resolving the IPOB issue.

“Eight days after that military onslaught at Afaraukwu Umuahia, specifically on September 25, 2017, I wrote a piece on my Thisday Column captioned ” Operation Python Dance: Killing a Fly With a Sledge Hammer”. I condemned that invasion and the killings that followed once again, and offered extensively well-thought-out views and suggestions I felt could help de-escalate tension and unite the nation if the then federal government was willing to pay attention to those views.

“This is because I recognise that leadership requires emotional intelligence, restraint and tolerance rather than force and violence.

I still strongly believe that the poor management of the IPOB issue at the incubation stage created the problem we have today, hence we cannot allow it to linger and create a bigger monstrous situation for us.

“While the trial that led to this conviction lasted, I personally engaged the authorities at the highest level, starting from December 22, 2023, on alternative resolution strategy. I must state that some agreements were made which were dependent on quick dispensation of the matter at the federal high court. Unfortunately, the matter dragged until this time. I am confident that judgement having been delivered, the alternative resolution will now kick in. It is instructive that this strategy was explained to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu when I visited him while he was in the DSS Custody earlier in the year.

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured. I’m also happy to collaborate with other well-meaning Nigerians who genuinely want this problem resolved, to push for his freedom through the same diplomacy and dialogue with the federal government, which though did not create the problem, but can courageously and compassionately solve it and take the credit.

“I’ ll like to use this opportunity to appeal to our people to remain calm and refrain from utterances and actions capable of stoking fear, violence and insecurity and may negatively affect the the outcome of the engagements we are already having. I have no doubt that with the assurances I have received from the Federal Government, a resolution is in sight and Mazi Kanu will receive his freedom.

“May I also caution politicians who have positioned themselves to play petty and dirty politics with the travails of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to jettison the idea, and rather work with us to secure his freedom.

“Finally, I want to assure our people of my unwavering resolve and commitment to genuinely solving this problem with wisdom, high level dialogue and diplomacy, with a view to ensuring that genuine peace returns to the South East. “