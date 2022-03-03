I Have Concluded Plans To Dump PDP, Says Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said he had concluded plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the New Nigeria People Party, NNPP, the platform that is set to adopt him as its presidential candidate.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso said preparations were in top gear and he would announce his next step before the end of March.

He had held talks with the NNPP few days ago after long speculation on his future political affiliation.

“I didn’t see anything that either APC or PDP will show or tell Nigerians to get convinced and vote for them in the coming 2023 elections,” he said.

Kwankwaso also recently said the two leading parties (APC and PDP), have nothing to offer Nigerians in 2023, adding that Nigerians must find the right party to support in 2023.

“In 2015, we gave the leadership of the state to some, thinking that they will make it, but not knowing that it won’t yield any positive outcome. That is why we are back to rescue our state,” Kwankwaso had said.

Last month, Kwankwaso joined forces with some of his associates to launch a new movement called “The National Movement.”

This followed complaint that his associates were not being treated properly in the PDP, especially in the aftermath of the PDP zonal congress.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the NNPP will adopt the former Kano State governor as its sole presidential candidate after his defection.