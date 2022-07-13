I Have No Asset For My Children To Inherit – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will leave no asset behind for his children to inherit.

The President stated this on Wednesday when he was at the Emir of Daura’s Palace in Daura, Katsina State, for the Sallah homage, according to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Buhari called for more emphasis to be placed on skills acquisition and competence in creation and deployment of technology, pointing out that, “During the Covid-19, we asked all level 12 downward to stay at home, and surprisingly the systems worked effectively.”

He said, he was “locked up for more than three years, after leading the country. At that point, I realised and I told my children that your net worth is what is in your head, not what you have acquired in life.

“My focus has always been on training the children to be relevant wherever they find themselves. I told my children, particularly the girls, that they can only get married after getting a first degree.

“They already know that I am not leaving anything for anyone to inherit. My greatest legacy to the children is to ensure they are properly educated.

“Whoever does not have a good sense of history will easily make mistakes.”

Buhari added that, “This is the longest I have been away from home. Infact, the Emir took to the court of public opinion at the prayer ground, when he openly told everyone that I had not visited Daura for close to a year,”

He enjoined all Nigerians to make sacrifices to move the country forward, especially the public servants, calling for more selflessness and inclusion.

“At the end, it is only God that can reward your efforts, not man,” he said.

The Emir of Daura, who thanked the President for the infrastructural and institutional developments in the state, argued that generations will remember and remain grateful to Buhari.

Faruk said, “All Nigerians, both good and bad, know you are doing your best. In life you will have people who like you, and those who do not like you. If you have many wives, or many children, they will not like you equally.

“Some are insulting you and belittling your efforts now. Don’t worry. They will do the same thing to the next president.

“Keep doing your best, and remain tolerant as a leader. In Daura here, even the blind or the leader of all the blinds know that you have made a great difference. We are grateful, and proud of you,” the Emir said