I Have Surpassed My Target, Uzodinma Tells Imo Citizens

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has rolled out his scorecard to civil servants in the state and promised to do even more if given the chance.

Advertisement

The governor disclosed this on Friday when he went on a tour at the state secretariat in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Uzodinma said his visit there was to inspect the infrastructure and other facilities within the complex.

He took out time to speak on his performance from his previous visit to the complex where he made promises to the workers and also promised to work on the infrastructure in the premises.

He said, “I recall that on that historic visit, I made some promises to you, in one sentence, I promised to reinvigorate the civil service and restore its lost glory.

“I told you that the secretariat comprising ten blocks would immediately be rehabilitated and recovered, I also told you that I would improve on your welfare package, I promised to restore your dignity and restore the organogram and reporting line in the service which I have fulfilled.

Advertisement

“Finally I promised to recover the years of service that were lost to the locust, was it done?, which the marmot crowd affirmed that he did.

“But I did not promise you that you will be paid the 13th month salary, and given some consumables during Christmas, but I have done it for two years now and I hope to continue.

“I didn’t promise you free transportation to work, but I have done that. I will even increase by next week the number of busses.

“In that meeting, I didn’t promise you a free healthcare and insurance scheme but I have done that. I did not promise the promotion of all civil servants due for promotion across the board, that has also been done.

“And as you know, it is the first of it’s kind in the last ten years “

Advertisement

The governor said he has done far more than what he promised the people of the state.

“Mark my words, I will do even more.

“This government is a government that is worker friendly, your pains are my pains, your worries are my worries your happiness will also be my happiness.

“Finally I want to appreciate and encourage you to continue to do the good work, work for your state because there no other state we can call our own, it is only Imo State.

“If Imo State is destroyed, it means we have no state but if Imo state is good and it’s in the good book of history and news, our pride will come up,” he added.

Uzodinma also commissioned some projects within the secretariat complex which was conceived with a view to providing more convenience to the state civil servants.

Advertisement