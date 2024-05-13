‘I Have Tough Skin, Will Deliver 2026 World Cup Ticket’ – Finidi Boasts

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Football Federation has unveiled Finidi George as the new Super Eagles coach in Abuja on Monday, and the new coach has promised to qualify the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The short ceremony was held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja with the Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh leading ministry’s delegation and other football stakeholders at the event.

Enoh praised the Nigeria Football Federation for appointing an indigenous coach to lead the Super Eagles and charged the Gusau-led board to give him the necessary support to succeed in the role.

He said: “As a student of the University of Calabar in those days, I used to go to the UJ Esuene Stadium to watch Calabar Rovers, which included Finidi George. I am excited to see him seated here as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles.”

Responding to the Minister of Sports, NFF President, Musa Gusau promised to provide the necessary support for Finidi and his coaching crew to enable them to take the Super Eagles to the pinnacle of world football.

Gusau said: “When we returned from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, we began the search for a new Head Coach. There was a plethora of foreign applicants, far more than the indigenous applicants. However, we undertook a thorough process that has produced an indigenous Coach and we are very happy about that. Finidi George was part of the technical crew that came close to winning the AFCON, and we have faith in him that he will lead the team to the title next time.

“Our objective now is to ensure the enthronement of excellence at all levels of the National Teams.”

Finidi George’s first assignment is to lead the Super Eagles to victory in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic in June.

The former Enyimba coach has promised to do everything possible to ensure the team is in line to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup competition.

Finidi said: “My first target is to make sure that we are in line to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning the upcoming two matches against South Africa and Benin Republic. The 2025 AFCON qualifiers will soon start and we must also be prepared for those as well. I know what the NFF wants as it is boldly written in the contract, and I will work very hard to add value to the team and put myself in the position to earn even more than I will be earning from the take-off.”

The Super Eagles currently occupy the third position in Group C with two points from two games after a winless start to the qualifiers made possible by the disappointing draws against Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

Finidi George served as an assistant coach to erstwhile Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro and he has revealed that he has a good relationship with the players.

“I have always had a cordial relationship with all the players as an assistant coach. I am still the same person even as Head Coach now, only that the title has changed. There will be no controversy regarding relationships with the players. These are professional players and we have to give them what they’re used to in Europe; you don’t need to slap anyone to get him to do the right thing.

“I will try my best to ensure the team starts functioning properly and we start winning games again. There is no pressure on me; I have tough skin. I just want to call for your support. I know this is not an easy job, but with the support of everyone, we can achieve our objectives.”

According to reports, Former Super Eagles stars, Daniel Amokachi and Abiodun Baruwa, who will serve as the goalkeeper trainer will be part of his coaching crew. Other members of the team will be announced by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Attention will now shift to the preparation for the games against South Africa and Benin Republic, the first clash against the Bafana Bafana is billed for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on June 7.

Three days later, The team will take on Benin Republic, managed by Gernot Rohr at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.