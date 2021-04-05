‘I Learnt Of My Husband’s Death On Whatsapp From Someone In U.S.’

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Wife of the late spokesman for Afenifere, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has said that the news of her husband’s ( Yinka Odumakin) death was broken to her from a WhatsApp message sent to her by someone in the United States.

She said that she was shocked to read the news because her husband had recovered and tested negative to coronavirus days before he gave up the ghost.

The widow expressed surprise about the outpouring of tributes especially from those who her husband criticised vehemently while he was alive.

Odumakin died from COVID-19 complications at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja on Saturday at the age of 59.

The widow, while speaking at their residence on Sunday said she wished her husband could just read what those he criticised said about him.

She said, “It all started on March 8 when he said he had a series of meetings and appointments to make. But he went to see his physiotherapist and discovered that his oxygen level had dropped.

“After the doctor attended to him, it was discovered that he had COVID-19 and was transferred to the isolation centre at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“The next day, his oxygen level dropped a bit more and we had to move to the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba. He was put on a ventilator at the hospital. After a few days, he tested negative.

“So, he was moved to the LASUTH Intensive Care Unit. While at the ICU, his kidney, liver and other body parts were okay. The issue was respiratory; he had problems with breathing, which they said was due to his lungs which were affected in the aftermath of the infection.

“I did not share these details because I wanted him to tell the story of his survival, which would have been sweeter, and I was looking forward to that. I never believed that he would die. It’s so difficult for me to use past tense for him after being together for 24 years.

“All of a sudden, I got the news from someone in the US (who sent a WhatsApp message) and I thought that the person did not know what he was saying because I was looking forward to reuniting with him. He (Yinka) had also asked after his son after he regained consciousness. He told me that the first thing he wanted immediately he came out was his Ipad and two phones, and I had them in the vehicle. When I heard that the worst had happened, I was in shock.

“The people with me were telling me that I should not go to see his body, but I refused. I moved in and saw his face was covered; I removed the cloth. I was given gloves. I started saying a lot of things to him, but he did not respond. That was when I knew that comrade was gone.

“It would have been soothing if Yinka was around to see this. At times, we need to celebrate people when they are around; even if they will critique what we have to say and refer to what they had written and said about us. People are following the trend of events and they will be the best judge.”