‘I Leave With Pride’ — Egbetokun Reflects On Police Career

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, on Thursday paid tribute to the immediate past police chief, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun (Rtd.), during a pulling-out parade held in his honour in Abuja.

The ceremony marked the formal conclusion of Egbetokun’s policing career after more than three and a half decades in the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking at the event, Disu described it as an important moment in the force’s history, noting that the ceremony honoured an officer whose career reflected commitment, professionalism, and leadership.

“Today is a deeply significant day in the history of the Nigeria Police Force. We gather here not merely to observe a ceremonial tradition, but to celebrate the remarkable career and enduring legacy of an officer whose service to this nation and to this institution has been defined by dedication, professionalism, and exemplary leadership,” Disu said.

IGP Olatunji Disu

The police chief noted that the ceremony formally marked the retirement of the 22nd Inspector-General of Police, whose service ended on February 25, 2026.

“His retirement on the 25th of February, 2026, brings to a close a professional journey that has left an indelible imprint on the Nigeria Police Force,” he added.

Disu recounted that Egbetokun, who was born on September 4, 1964, in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, combined professional policing with strong academic pursuits, culminating in a doctorate in Peace and Security Studies.

He said the academic achievement reflected the retired police chief’s commitment to understanding evolving security challenges and strengthening leadership within the force.

Egbetokun joined the Nigeria Police Force in March 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and steadily rose through the ranks while serving in operational and administrative positions across the country.

Disu also recalled their professional relationship during their service at the Lagos State Government House when Egbetokun served as Chief Security Officer to the then Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while he served as Aide-de-Camp.

“While IGP Egbetokun (Rtd) served as Chief Security Officer to the Governor, I had the honour of serving as Aide-de-Camp to the same Governor. Working together under demanding circumstances, we shared the responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of the Governor and the Government of Lagos State,” Disu said.

Reflecting on their shared experience, he described their eventual rise to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force as an unexpected turn of events shaped by years of service.

“At that time, neither of us could have imagined that years later, destiny would place him at the helm of the Nigeria Police Force as Inspector-General of Police, and that I would have the honour of succeeding him in that office,” he said.

According to Disu, Egbetokun held several key operational and administrative positions throughout his career, including leading the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos, commanding Police Mobile Force operations, and serving as Area Commander in Osogbo and Gusau.

He also contributed to police training and personnel development while serving as Commandant of the Police Training School in Ikeja and later as Deputy Commandant of the Police College, Ikeja.

The police chief added that Egbetokun later served as Commissioner of Police in several formations, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit at Force Headquarters, SERVICOM, the Kwara State Police Command, and the Medical Administration unit in Falomo, Lagos.

Disu noted that Egbetokun’s leadership experience expanded further when he served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7 and later as Deputy Inspector-General of Police overseeing the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

“These cumulative experiences prepared him for the enormous responsibility that came with his appointment as the 22nd Inspector-General of Police in June 2023,” he said.

Disu stated that Egbetokun assumed office at a period of significant transformation in policing and led the force with a vision of building a professional, service-driven and people-oriented institution.

“His tenure was defined by a clear vision: the development of a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police force,” he said.

According to him, Egbetokun’s administration introduced reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening professionalism, enhancing personnel development, and deepening public trust in policing.

“He emphasised intelligence-driven policing, strengthened training and capacity building, and reinforced the institutional values of discipline, accountability, and service,” Disu said.

The police chief also described the retired officer as a strong advocate for knowledge and professional development, noting that his academic accomplishments reflected his lifelong commitment to learning.

“Every Pulling Out Ceremony carries with it a mixture of pride, gratitude, and nostalgia. Pride in the achievements of a career well served; gratitude for the sacrifices made; and nostalgia for the years spent in service to our nation,” he added.

Disu expressed appreciation to Egbetokun for his contributions to policing and acknowledged the role of his family in supporting his years of service.

“On behalf of the Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force, I express our profound appreciation to IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun for his outstanding service, exemplary leadership, and invaluable contributions to the development of policing in Nigeria,” he said.

Delivering his valedictory address during his pulling-out parade Egbetokun described the ceremony as a defining moment in his career, marking the end of more than three decades of policing and public service.

He said the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force should be viewed as a continuous institutional responsibility rather than the accomplishment of an individual.

“Leadership of the Nigeria Police Force is never the story of one individual, but the unfolding story of an institution in constant service to the nation,” he said.

Egbetokun expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the confidence placed in him to lead the police force.

He said his administration focused on strengthening institutional processes, expanding operational capacity, and improving the force’s ability to respond to evolving security challenges.

According to him, the police leadership implemented reforms aimed at reinforcing professionalism, promoting merit-based advancement, and strengthening intelligence-led policing.

He formally handed over leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to his successor, Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu.

“As I leave today, I do so with immense pride in the Nigeria Police Force and with full confidence that this great institution will continue to grow stronger in its commitment to protecting the Nigerian people,” he said.