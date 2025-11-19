‘I Lied’ – APC Chieftain Withdraws Allegation Of $10m Bribe Against Senators After Arrest

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a dramatic u-turn, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alwan Hassan, has recanted what was then called a dubious allegation that senators received $10m each to delay the confirmation of Abdullahi Ramat as chairperson of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The APC stalwart from Kano State clarified that he made the allegation based on rumours in his search to understand why it had taken the Senate too long to confirm the nominee.

He explained that, “In the course of that advocacy, I granted interviews in which I made disparaging remarks about the Nigerian Senate, particularly the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

“I also referenced a claim alleging that they received $10 million in bribes to stall Engr. Ramat’s confirmation,” he pointed out.

Hassan, soon after the allegation, was reportedly arrested.

He had a few weeks ago alleged to journalists that some senators received $10m to block Mr Ramat’s confirmation as NERC chair.

Advertisement

This followed the nomination of Mr Ramat by President Bola Tinubu in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who read the president’s request on 7 October and referred it to the Senate Committee on Power during plenary.

The committee, chaired by Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South), has since screened the nominee but no confirmation has come causing anxiety among Ramat’s supporters.

The anxiety led to a protest over a week ago by a group of northern youth, who protested at the entrance of the National Assembly to demand his confirmation.

However, the Senate Spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, explained that the delay was due to multiple petitions filed against the nominee and that these petitions must first be cleared.

Reading a speech at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Hassan explained that, “That allegation came from conversations I had while trying to understand the issues. I have since come to realise that the claim was not only untrue, but unfair and uncharitable to both the National Assembly and its leadership.

Advertisement

“I therefore retract that statement fully and unreservedly, and I apologise to the National Assembly and its leadership for those accusations,” he said.

He however appealed to the Senate to confirm the nominee stressing, “I understand the seriousness of governance, particularly the critical role the parliament plays in our democracy.

“I do not take that role for granted. And it is precisely because of that respect that I once again, like Oliver Twist, appeal—humbly and sincerely—to the good conscience of our distinguished National Assembly to please take a second look at the case of Engr. Ramat Abdullahi and confirm him.

“I genuinely believe he is a worthy leader who can help transform the regulation of Nigeria’s energy sector,” he added.

He said, “Once again, I extend my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been concerned about the intensity of my advocacy for Engr. Ramat. My lifelong commitment to causes I believe in is well known, but this experience has reinforced the importance of ensuring that such commitment is always expressed with full regard for due process and regard for our institutions.

“I remain firmly committed to championing what I believe is right—constructively, responsibly, and in a manner that strengthens our democratic values,” he added.