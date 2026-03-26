I Made N1.5m Defrauding UTME Candidates, Suspect Says

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Emmanuel Praise Akataka, a suspect arrested by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly defrauding Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates, has confessed to collecting over N1.5m from 131 students.

Akataka was one of the syndicate members earlier arrested in connection with registration fraud, including impersonation, identity theft, online fraud, and other related offences targeted at UTME candidates, but returned to his crime after being granted bail.

Akakata who was questioned by journalists during a briefing at the JAMB Headquarters on Thursday, claimed he resorted to the scam due to poverty and his mother’s severe illness.

“After I was granted bail, I still went back to it. And the reason why I went back to it was because my mom was actually suffering from a very, very severe disease, which has to do with money.

“So I was finding a means to assist her with her hospital fees. That was the reason why I had to go back to it, because there’s no way I can be able to survive without it.

Akataka who claimed to be a native of Isoko in Delta State, stated that he initially focused on legitimate work but turned to scamming due to financial struggles.

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” The reason why I went to this act was that I came from a very poor background. And I have no means of help because ever since I entered into school, which was Kwara Poly, I was actually finding a means of survival.

“Before, I was actually dealing with WAEC, which was the basis of why I opened a group. But I was finding it difficult to survive with all school amenities, and also basic needs. I opened the (WhatsApp) group,” he said.

Explaining how he defraud the candidates, Akataka stated that he created a bonafide form and promised candidates they would be added to a group and receive the form after payment.

“We also created a bonafide form so that those students can be able to believe that this assistance was free. So once they make payments, they’ll be added into a bonafide group and also get their bonafide form,” he said.

He noted that the candidates would fill the form, reprint it, and send it back to him, believing they had secured assistance with their UTME results.

Akataka expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness. “ I’m ashamed of my act, because it is a very shameful act. After I’ve been granted bail, I still went back to it… I’m so sorry I went back to it.

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“And all what I’m asking for now is just a last chance. And I promise you, I’m not going to go back to this act. It’s a very shameful act,” he pleaded.

Briefing the press, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede explained that Akataka had previously been apprehended for his role in a network engaged in criminal conspiracy, impersonation, identity theft, online fraud, and other related offences targeted at UTME candidates.

Oloyede who was represented by JAMB’s Director, Special Duties, Zainab Hamza, disclosed that Akataka created a fictitious identity, “Official Frederick”, and established a WhatsApp platform to advertise false services such as score inflation, deceiving 94 candidates into paying for the illegal service.

“The affected candidates were given a fair hearing by the Board by giving the opportunity to appear before a special committee to establish their innocence. The Honourable Minister’s approval was obtained for the cancellation of their registrations. Mr. Akataka was thereafter granted bail in line with due legal process,” he said.

Oloyede stated that Akataka was granted bail, but he re-established contact with the same candidates, adopting another alias, “Sir Frederick”, and demanded ₦70,000 from each, falsely claiming he could prevent cancellation of their registrations.

“Investigations further revealed that he initially used his father’s bank account, bearing the name Vincent Okpowho Akataka, to collect payments. Upon suspecting that this could expose him, he proceeded to open another account with SmartCash using the name Zainab Rafiu, falsely presented as a Director of JAMB, in order to lend credibility to his fraudulent scheme,” Oloyede noted.

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He reiterated that no individual or group can influence UTME results or manipulate candidate registration, warning that claims of score enhancement are fraudulent and engagement with such schemes constitutes a violation of the law.

Oloyede added that JAMB will continue to pursue and prosecute individuals involved in examination fraud, in collaboration with security agencies, and urged candidates and parents to rely solely on legitimate processes.

JAMB has secured convictions of more than six offenders, including Ibrahim Abdulaziz, sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for impersonation adding that Akataka will also be prosecuted by the law.

“At the last count, the Board has secured the conviction of more than six offenders between 2025 and the present, including Ibrahim Abdulaziz, who was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine for impersonation by Justice Hussaini Dada Garba of the Federal Higher Court in Katsina. He had been hired by Tochukwu Emmanuel Bolunwu to sit the 2025 UTME on his behalf,” Oloyede said.