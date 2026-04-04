I Made N13m, No Apology Over Cancer Claim – Blessing CEO

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Self-styled relationship and mental health expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has said she owes no one an apology over the controversy surrounding her breast cancer disclosure.

She made the statement during an interview with social media personality Egungun of Lagos, which was posted on Saturday.

Responding to calls for an apology from members of the public who felt misled by her earlier claims of a stage four diagnosis, she said, “For what? Who did I hurt?”

She, however, denied ever confirming a stage four diagnosis, adding that she may have miscommunicated information given to her by medical professionals.

“I think I’m not a doctor and maybe I just passed the message that a doctor gave to me,” she said.

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Okoro also clarified reports about public donations made following her announcement, stating that she received N13 million, contrary to widely circulated claims of N100 million.

“I never reached N100 million,” she said.

Speaking on her medical condition, she disclosed that she has not commenced chemotherapy, noting that her most recent procedure was a biopsy. According to her, the health scare began after she discovered a lump in her breast last year.

“It was a lump. Initially, they said it was not cancerous. After a few months when I wanted to take out the lump they now said it is cancerous,” she explained.

She declined to make her medical records public, describing them as private.

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“I can’t post my results online. It’s personal stuff,” she added.

On the possibility of undergoing a mastectomy, Okoro said survival remained her priority.

“We are hoping it doesn’t get to that point, but if it gets to that point, the most important thing is to let me be alive,” she said.

She also used the opportunity to advocate for increased awareness of Breast Cancer, urging women to carry out regular self-examinations.

“As a lady, the most common kind of cancer we have is breast cancer. So please every morning when you wake up always try to check your breast and check if there is a lump,” she said.

The controversy surrounding her diagnosis has continued to generate mixed reactions. While her initial announcement drew sympathy from fans and public figures, doubts later emerged over the absence of verifiable medical evidence.

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A woman identified as Deborah Mbara has accused Okoro of allegedly editing medical documents to mislead the public.

In a related development, businessman Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, also known as Oil Money, claimed he donated N20 million and has since issued a legal demand for a refund. He reportedly gave Okoro seven days to return the money or face legal action, including a petition to law enforcement authorities.

Okoro has previously faced public scrutiny, notably in 2019 when she was arrested after falsely claiming ownership of a luxury property, an incident for which she later apologised.