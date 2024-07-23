‘I Meant No Harm’ – Akpabio Apologises To Senator Akpoti Over ‘Night Club’ Remark

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Embattled president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has apologised to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over remarks he made during plenary a few days ago.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is a senator representing Kogi Central in the 10th assembly.

Akpabio had warned Akpoti-Uduaghan during plenary not to speak like she was in a “night club”, which many considered to be a snide that impugned the integrity of the senator and unbefitting of the hallowed chamber.

Various groups including, the Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women, a women’s group, had chided Akpabio for his alleged disrespect of female senators calling on him to apologise or face their wrath.

There was a similar experience the previous week on the floor when another female senator, Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory or FCT, was shut down while protesting that she was being excluded from the affairs of her constituency.

The attacks on the female senators have been dominating social media with calls for apologies.

In view of that, Akpabio on Tuesday during plenary apologised explaining he would not intentionally denigrate any woman.

He explained that he had received calls and text messages where he had been abused as a result of the matter. He also said his wife has also received abusive calls and text messages.

“I will not intentionally denigrate any woman and I always pray that God will uplift women,” Akpabio said.

“Distinguished Senator Natasha, I want to apologise to you,” Akpabio addressed the female senator from Kogi directly.

He added, “The interest shown In the social media shows that we have enemies. I felt I should tender a public apology to you. I do not mean any harm. People should concentrate on things that will move this country forward

“Social media handlers should practise with decorum. We won’t out of anger regulate social media.”

Akpabio also addressed the social media claims that he has “numerous girlfriends”, pointing out that “I have only one wife and she is enough for me.”