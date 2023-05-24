I Miss Taking Care Of Cattle, Going Back To My Favourite Hobby After May 29 – Buhari

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a lighthearted moment during the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari revealed a personal aspect of his life that has been noticeably absent since assuming power eight years ago.

Buhari reminisced about his pastoral background and the connection he had with his cattle before taking office on May 29, 2015, saying that leaving power in the next couple of days would allow him return to “my favourite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

The valedictory session, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, was attended by high-ranking government officials, cabinet members, and other dignitaries.

It also afforded Mr Buhari the opportunity to meet with staff of the State House to officially thank them for their services and deliver his goodbye message to them.

While thanking cabinet members for their steadfastness in pursuing the goals of his administration, Buhari called for their support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the incoming president.

“I am proud to say we gave our best,’’ the president said, adding “In the course of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven and half years, we have differed on many issues.”

He said regardless of the differences members of the cabinet may have against one another, ”I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward.”

Buhari said, “For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such, I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can.

“I look forward to a great many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr President.

“I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29, 2015, one of such is my favourite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

“I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ he stated.