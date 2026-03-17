I Must Have Done Things Wrong Amid Fan Backlash—Slot

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Liverpool Head coach Arne Slot says he “must have done a lot of things wrong” for Liverpool fans to be “frustrated” at their recent form.

Liverpool were booed off on Sunday after conceding a 90th-minute equaliser to Tottenham in a 1-1 draw.

Despite winning the Premier League less than 12 months ago, the Reds’ style of play and a string of disappointing results have led to discontent among the fanbase.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said it will be “really difficult” for Slot to win back the support of fans.

Liverpool are fifth in the league and face Turkish champions Galatasaray in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday (20:00 GMT), trailing 1-0 after the first-leg of their last-16 tie.

“It’s never nice they are frustrated because usually fans are not frustrated after you win,” the Dutchman said.

Advertisement

“So first of all, you’re frustrated yourself and disappointed about the fact that we haven’t won,” said Slot.

“People have told me when I came here that this club is different than other clubs, they will support the manager for such, such, such a long time.

“But if you are supposing something, then I must have done a lot of things wrong and that’s never a nice feeling to have, because being in the club that’s always so supportive for the manager, in good and bad times, then if they are not happy with me, then apparently I’ve done so many things wrong, and that’s never a nice feeling to have.”

He added: “But I also know how the football industry works. Winning can change a lot. That’s what we are trying to achieve tomorrow night. And we’re completely ready for that, I can tell you that.”

Carragher claimed that Liverpool are a team of individuals but Slot disagreed.

Advertisement

“I agree with a lot of things Jamie has said throughout this whole season. This particular one, I disagree with him,” said Slot, insisting that his players have never given up.

“A team that has given up, a team of individuals or a team that does not work together, does not show resilience after our 120th setback this season. That is a bit of an exaggeration but we have had many.”

And Slot called on his players to embrace the pressure as Liverpool look to reach their first Champions League quarter-final since 2022.

The Dutchman admitted that it would be a special moment for him too as he is yet to manage at that stage of the competition.

“It’s the most important (game). Because it is the next one. That is a bit too simple. It is always the next one that is the most important one, ” said Slot.

“After Galatasaray, another big one is coming up against Brighton with two days rest again. We feel the importance of this game. We are able to reach the quarter final of the Champions League. That would be special for me as it would be my first. It would be special for all of us – we can never take a Champions League quarter-final for granted.”