‘I Never Believed He’ll Kill My Daughter’ — Father Of Lady ‘Murdered’ By Fiancé Speaks

Mr. Yakubu, the father of a lady allegedly murdered by her live-in fiancé in Lugbe, Abuja, has expressed utter disbelief that his daughter’s boyfriend could take her life.

Evelyn Yakubu, 33, was allegedly strangled by Joseph Mbounu Ifeanyi during an altercation at their self-contained apartment around Lugbe Zone 9, Abuja.

Nigerian @PoliceNG Recovers Body of Lady 'Murdered' By Fiancé in Abuja.https://t.co/21gOb92QuB pic.twitter.com/XRZIjnT5H2 — The Whistler Nigeria (@TheWhistlerNG) March 1, 2022

The deceased father was summoned by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to speak on the incident on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Ifeanyi was arrested on February 27 by operatives of the FCT police command in connection with his fiancée’s death

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect was later moved to a detention facility of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad because there was allegedly no space to detain him at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Abuja.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, Mr. Yakubu revealed that days before Evelyn’s death, she had asked Ifeanyi to move out from her apartment over his refusal to introduce her to his family members, amongst other issues relating to domestic abuse.

“But he refused to leave,” Mr. Yakubu said as tears gathered in his eyes.

He told our correspondent that he would have preferred the case be laid to rest as getting justice will not return his vibrant and cheerful daughter to life — but to serve as a deterrent to others, he would follow through to the end of the case.

“Well, I am a Muslim, and anything that comes to man is equal to man, but at the same time, the death was too sudden and I never knew that someone can just carry himself and go kill his girlfriend. I hear these things on the television and I can’t believe it is happening to me.

“And the way this boy (Ifeanyi) was threatening to do evil and he finally did it, someone has to tell him he is wrong. How will you tell him? Through the law enforcement agencies. That is why that day in Lugbe, assuming they allowed people, they would have stoned him to death because the police station was filled with people.

“But I have begged my people here to let him face the law because if I see him it will be a problem so I don’t want to see him,” he said.

Asked why he isn’t keen about getting justice, Yakubu was indifferent. He said, “Court or no court, you cannot kill my person and ask me to come to testify… Let the court do what they have to do, but let God judge the matter. I am not even happy to go to court but we are doing all these things for formality’s sake. God will judge it”.

The deceased’s father noted that the police were cooperating to ensure that necessary evidence was gathered to advance their investigation.