‘I Never Demanded Or Collected $140m Bribe From Binance’ – Anambra Lawmaker Okafor Cries Out

By Lois AKAAHIMBE

The member representing Aguta Federal Constituency of Anambra State Hon. Dominic Okafor has denied reports that he collected a bribe of 140 million dollars from Binance.

Okafor said the publication was an attempt to smear his name.

He said he was still consulting his media team on the next step to take as far as the news report was concerned.

In a press briefing at the National Assembly on Friday, Okafor who moved a motion to probe the escape of a Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from custody by Nigerian security operatives, said he knew nothing of such a transaction.

His words, “I am here this afternoon to talk about the false information that has been going viral on the social media since after the sponsorship of my motion on Wednesday 8 May.

“In a motion of urgent national importance, I raised concerns on the need to investigate the escape from custody of one of the executives of Binance, Mr Nadeem Anjarwalla..

“Shortly after I moved that motion which was well received and a lot of people were calling to commend me, I started getting calls from my friends all over the world saying I collected bribes from this very company.

“I got worried and after that did a letter to the media company that originated the story.

“I did a letter to them which I copied the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Inspector General of Police, EFCC and DSS. I asked them to retrieve the information within 24 hours if not I will take legal action against them.

“That is why I am here to exonerate myself from such accusations aimed at tarnishing my image which I have earned over the years.

“I am coming from the private sector. I have been a member of Rotary International for over 25 years for those of you who know what Rotary means and what they stand for. And someone wants to tarnish that image and integrity I have built over the years.

“I never knew anything about such transactions. Rather I moved a motion of national importance, something I feel because of my interest in the country Nigeria and for any personal interest.

“The motion I moved has to do with investigation to find out how Nadeem Anjarwalla escaped from the custody of national security and has nothing to do with bribery or no bribery. It is still a mystery to me. I wouldn’t know how it emanated.

“This thing happened yesterday. So we are looking at all the circumstances, so we look at the right legal action to take.

“For the online media man that accused me of collecting $140 million I don’t think that is something we would sweep under the carpet. I am discussing with my legal team to know the right action to take.”