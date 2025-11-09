‘I No Longer Belong To You’ — Regina Slams ‘Lying’ Ned Nwoko

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has accused her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of lies, manipulation, and abuse, following his revelation that her brother, Sammy West, was remanded in Keffi Prison, Nasarawa State, for allegedly harassing his household and sabotaging her “rehabilitation” from substance abuse.

The feud, which started some weeks ago between the estranged couples, has seen allegations of domestic violence, emotional coercion, control, harassment and drug use from both sides.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, Daniels accused her estranged husband of using the police and media to intimidate and isolate her family.

“Ned, how could you lie so openly and without even small remorse?. You know my family has absolutely nothing to do with this. You have always tried to cut them off because of the bond we share, and now you are trying to make them look bad for no reason.”

The actress alleged that Nwoko had weaponized her private struggles and used “the drugs narrative” as a cover to control her life and silence her.

“Fine, I did drugs. So what? Is that even the issue between us? The moment we had a fight, you rushed to the public shouting ‘drugs, drugs, drugs’ because you knew it would make a perfect story to distract everyone from the real issue,” she said.

She accused the senator of subjecting her to physical confinement, forced medication, and sexual coercion.

She further said, “Why don’t you tell them how you lock me up, seize my phones, and suddenly declare me ‘mentally unstable’ the moment I say I no longer want to be in this relationship?.

“Leave me alone, Ned. Marriage is not by force. Love is not by force. Stop trying to control what no longer belongs to you!”

Daniels’ elder brother, known as @sweezzy1 on Instagram, who also reacted to the senator’s claims, accused him of fabricating stories and exploiting his political influence to oppress their family.

He wrote, “Oga Ned, post where you sent me $75k. You’re a manipulator! This fame you dey crave go over you.

“Dragging innocent people and calling everyone drug addicts? Leave us alone and face your other families.”

He described his detained brother, Sammy West, as “a loyal ally” who once campaigned for Nwoko during his senatorial election.

“Sammy was the president of the Visionary Youth Campaign that delivered 500 votes for you. He wasn’t a drug supplier then. Free my boy — he’s my blood,” he added.

Senator Nwoko had in a lengthy post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, November 8, defended the arrest and remand of Sammy West, claiming the young man’s actions posed a direct threat to his children and household.

He said, “These videos show Sammy repeatedly coming to my home and harassing my children and domestic staff, especially when I was not around. His visits were often aggressive and disruptive.”

He said his decision to involve security agencies was to protect his home and ensure peace, alleging that Daniels siblings had undermined her recovery process.

“When Regina started her rehabilitation, the doctors clearly instructed that her enablers be restricted from access to her. Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, and some of her friends constantly defied those instructions.

“Sammy and Lawrence were the first to introduce her to the drugs she struggled with. They were deeply involved in the habit themselves,” he explained.

The senator also claimed to have financially supported the actress’s family over the years.

“In the last two years, I have transferred N125m to her mother alone. I also bought a house in Asaba for Regina’s use before our marriage,” he revealed.

Nwoko lamented that his efforts to help Regina recover were being misinterpreted as abuse and manipulation.

“Imagine the pain of a husband trying to help his wife recover, only to have the process sabotaged by her siblings and friends, insisting that Sammy’s arrest was lawful and necessary for safety reasons.” He wrote.

He dismissed reports that his staff or Daniels relatives were assaulted, describing the alleged altercation as “a pure Nollywood scenario filmed in my absence.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Sammy West was remanded by a Dutse Magistrate Court, later transferred to Suleja Prison, with his case adjourned to November 28, 2025.

His family claims he was denied access to his lawyer and that the magistrate “disappeared” after his bail application was filed.