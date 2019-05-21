I Once Had Porn Addiction – Jada Pinkett Smith

Popular American actress, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she was once addicted to pornography.

The 47-year-old actress made the revelation during a discussion with her daughter, Willow, on her Facebook Watch show, ‘Red Table Talk’.

According to her, it happened while practicing abstinence from sex before her relationship with her husband, Will Smith began.

She said: “Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness.

“I actually feel like I was using “addiction” a little lightly and maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence.

“Watching porn was actually like filling an emptiness, at least you think it is but it’s actually not.”