I Plan To Have 30 Children Before 2023 Elections, Says Reps’ Leader After Welcoming 28th Child

The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, is nearer to his target of having 30 children before the 2023 general elections after welcoming his 28th child on Monday.

Ado-Doguwa, the federal lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada constituency of Kano State, confirmed the arrival of his baby girl during Tuesday’s plenary of the house.

“This is no longer news. It is no longer news because this thing happened in the last 24 hours. It is true that my beloved family has gotten an additional one person. It is a baby girl. Bouncing,” the lawmaker said in response to his colleagues’ congratulatory remarks.

He humorously asked his colleagues to amend sections of the Electoral Act to permit families with up to 30 kids to have their own polling unit during elections.

“Now that we are considering the Electoral Act amendment, I would also when we get to the floor perhaps in the Committee of the Whole, I would appeal to my members so that we suspend relevant rules and we have a clause in the Electoral Act where it permits families that do have up to 30 kids in their comes to have an electoral polling unit in that family.

“At least between now and 2023 before the elections comes, if you allow that, then I would have a polling unit within my home.”

THE WHISTLER recalls that Ado-Doguwa made headlines on January 30, 2020 when he attended plenary with four of his wives with whom he had 27 children.

He had boasted that he was not only powerful on the floor of the house, but “also powerful at home because I deal with four wives.”

His words: “Mr Speaker, I will let you know that with me today here are my four respected wives. (He called on the women to rise) Mr Speaker and Honourable members, I have asked them to rise to respect the house on behalf of my family. And one other reason is to let you know that when members call me a powerful man, I am not only powerful on the floor of the house, I am also powerful at home because I deal with four wives. These four wives have produced 27 children for me and I’m still counting.”