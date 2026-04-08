‘I Practise Voodoo To Promote My Music’, Says Osupa

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Popular Fuji musician, Saheed Okunola, popularly known as Saheed Osupa, has openly declared that he engages in voodoo practices to enhance his success, a statement that has since triggered widespread reactions.

Osupa disclosed while performing at the 52nd-year celebration of veteran actor Fatai Odua, also known as Lalude, on March 30, 2026.

In a now-viral video circulating on Wednesday, the singer was seen advising his backup singers to resort to voodoo to improve their performance, particularly their ability to keep pace with his musical delivery on stage. He also outlined certain items they were expected to use, noting that such practices were not necessarily fetish but beneficial to their well-being.

Speaking further, Osupa revealed that he had once been advised to publicly deny using supernatural powers, commonly referred to as juju, but he rejected the suggestion.

“Somebody told me one time to grant an interview, denying that I’m a fetish person, but I told him that I am, and why should I deny it. I didn’t kill anyone with my juju or commit evil with it. I am only looking for how to progress. Nothing more.

“That’s why anytime I wake, I always pay obeisance to my Ifa. I don’t know the deity beyond it, because it is worth paying homage to.

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If I don’t engage in voodoo, what else should I have employed? Is it Phensic or Panadol that will make me successful? It is not good to be poor and still not live a good life. Even if one is not enormously rich but should enjoy comfort,” he hilariously said.

The Fuji star also claimed that voodoo practices are widespread, adding that while some people conceal their involvement, he chooses to be open about his.

“Everybody practises voodoo. While some hide behind the scenes to do theirs, I do mine in the open. All those talks of mine that I rely solely on the Bible and the Quran are pure lies,” he said.

His comments have drawn sharp criticism, particularly from Islamic clerics and followers who expressed disappointment in the singer.

A cleric identified as Alagusiy on TikTok distanced himself from the claim, urging Osupa to abandon such practices and return to God.

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“You don’t need to be promoting Ifa because there are a lot of Muslims who believe so much in you and follow your footsteps. Please return to God, he’s the one who made you famous and rich. Not Ifa or juju that you engage in. Even if you don’t pray or engage in anything fetish, God has already destined you to be great,” he said.

Another cleric, Uwais Lukman, argued that Osupa’s involvement in music already contradicts strict religious expectations.

“Musicians are never seen as people who are on the right path because they can promote one religion today and another tomorrow. It is their job. For the simple fact that he still engages in music with instruments to promote it makes him less of a Muslim,” he said.

Similarly, an Islamic commentator identified as General Tom accused the singer of disrespecting God, suggesting his claims may stem from spiritual influences linked to past consultations.

Responding to the backlash, Osupa maintained that he has never discredited any holy book, acknowledging both Jesus and Prophet Muhammad as figures of God, while criticising what he described as insincerity among some critics.

Although he did not retract his earlier statements, the controversy continues to generate debate across religious and entertainment circles.