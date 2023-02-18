I Promise To Deliver As Your President, Atiku Tells Nigerians In Adamawa

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the people of Adamawa to elect him as their president as he is a man who lives by his word.

Advertisement

Atiku stated this on Saturday during the grand finale of the PDP presidential campaign council ahead of the Saturday’s presidential election.

While reiterating his five point agenda, Atiku urged the people to ensure that they turn out massively to vote for PDP from top to bottom so as to compensate Nigerians for making their son a vice president between 1999 and 2003.

Atiku’s campaign that has been replete with division in the party which forced some governors and high ranking national members of the PDP to boycott his campaign drew mammoth crowd as people turned out to see their son.

“Let me promise Nigerians that we shall never disappoint you. If you give us your mandate, we promise to live by our promises to make sure that we have a united and peaceful country,” Atiku said.

“That we have a buoyant economy for our country and the best education for our children, and also devolve powers to our states and local governments with corresponding resources.

Advertisement

“These are the five key points that the PDP has promised to deliver. Therefore, I want to reiterate my commitment to these five key points,” Atiku said.

He stressed that, “In Adamawa state, you know that this is the golden opportunity for you if you elect PDP to the presidency; if you elect the PDP to continue governing the state. I don’t have to tell you what I can do for Adamawa, the north-east and Nigeria in general. You know that I live by my words and by my commitment.

“I, therefore, want to appeal to you to make sure you vote for PDP from bottom to top. Don’t allow yourselves to be misled by any propaganda by anybody. This is where the future of our state and the country resides — in the hands of PDP.

“I want to appeal to you to make sure that you vote for all PDP candidates from the state assembly to the presidency. And I know you’re going to do that because you have never failed us.”

He also urged the people to vote for Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, to “continue to advance the progress of our state”.

Advertisement

Fintiri is seeking reelection.

“He is passionate about education as I am. The combination of the two of us, I am sure, will make Adamawa state, particularly in the field of education, a leading light in this country,” the former vice-president said.

“You must not forget that Nigerians have been very kind to you. They elected me in 2019 to lead this party and again they were not disappointed. They elected me for the second time.

“I appeal to you not to disappoint the rest of Nigeria for the favour they have done to you in this state,” Atiku said.