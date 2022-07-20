‘I Put My Career On The Line For PDP’ — Davido Says As Uncle Adeleke Receives Certificate Of Return

Nigerian music star, Davido, has heaved a sigh of relief after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, with a certificate of return following his victory at last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

According to Davido, openly supporting his uncle against the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the poll was a risk that could negatively affect his music career.

“It’s been a long battle fought!! We put our Family name on the line, I put my career on the line! But we had faith!! This was God testing us if we really believed in him!! I feel victorious! Congrats! Your excellency @AAdeleke_01! As for me, it’s back to the studio!” the singer tweeted shortly after Senator Adeleke received his certificate of return at the INEC office in Osogbo.

Davido had on Tuesday called out the electoral umpire for delaying the issuance of a certificate of return to Adeleke for 48 hours, saying “Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People”

But INEC’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, counselled that people should “try to have basic knowledge of the constitutive legal instruments that guide and regulate the conduct of elections.”

Okoye noted that “There is no law in place that mandates the Commission to issue a certificate to any candidate within 48 hours. Those that influence public opinion, especially in the electoral process should try to arm themselves with basic knowledge of the law and the processes and procedures of the Commission.”