Nigerian skit maker, Chibuike Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2funny, has explained why he stopped portraying female characters in his comedy skits.

In a recent interview on the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, the comedian revealed that he started getting unwanted advances from supposed gays.

The comedian used to play the character of ‘Mama Felicia’ in his skits.

Josh2funny explained that the nature of the character led to uncomfortable situations.

“You see, the difference between me and some other people who do female characters is that my own was straight comedy. Anybody who saw me and liked me didn’t really have sense, didn’t really know where it was going because I made sure it was stupid,” he said.

He recounted an incident with a fan, saying, “Mama Felicia is a stupid character, it was straight stupid. I had a lot of advances. One guy came to my WhatsApp and said he really liked me. I went straight to him and said, ‘Bro, I’m going to pray, and you’re going to be blind in two weeks’ the guy began to beg me. Why would you see me and like me?”

The skit maker said the experiences led him to retire the Mama Felicia character and introduce Brother Zacchaeus.

“It was Mama Felicia I turned into Brother Zacchaeus. Instead of wearing female clothes, I had to drop it and start putting on male clothes, using the same accent. It was becoming embarrassing for me because I just want to make people laugh,” he explained.

Josh2funny gained popularity with his viral skit #DontLeaveMe after it went viral.

In August 2023, the skit maker took his comedy to a global audience by performing one of his skit characters, the “fastest reader in the world,” on America’s Got Talent.