‘I Refused To Get Pregnant For 2 Years In Order To Get NSCDC Job’- Married Woman Laments After Losing Out

One Chioma Eze, from Nkanu, Enugu State, Thursday, told THE WHISTLER that she refused to conceive in her matrimonial home for two years while waiting for the release of the results for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Speaking with our correspondent at a cyber cafe located at Obiagu, Enugu, where she went to check her result, Mrs Eze said she applied for the job over two years ago, and was assured that she would secure the job. She was however not successful, and has since been lamenting her ordeals.

She said, “First, I wouldn’t like my photograph to appear because I’m ashamed of myself. I got married some weeks before I applied for this civil defence job. My husband’s friend said he had a contact to get me the job. We paid some money, running into hundreds of thousands of naira. Unfortunately, it has ended this way.

“The greatest loss is that I should have been expecting my second child. I and my husband decided not to bear any issue to avoid truncating this job. For two years now, I kept using pregnancy preventive measures because we were told that a pregnant woman is not allowed during the training.

“I just checked the result and the reply is that I am not successful. Much has been lost. I’ll live to remember this matter.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the NSCDC released the results for the final selection of its 2019 recruitment on 20th of this month after over two years. The corps blamed the delay on the Covid-19.

A release signed by the corps’ director, public relations, DCC Odumosu Olusola, stated that 1,474,149 people applied for the jobs; 670,000 were invited to upload; 200,000 responded to uploading; 53,116 wrote the exam; 6,500 were shortlisted for final screening out of which 5,000 would be employed.