‘I Regret Provoking Bianca To Slap Me’ — Obiano’s Wife Apologises To Soludo, Joins Anambra North Senatorial Race

The former first lady of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano, has formally declared her intention to run for the Anambra North senatorial position in the 2023 election.

Mrs. Obiano reportedly made this known in a letter she wrote to Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Wednesday.

She also seized the opportunity to apologise to the governor about the recent fight between her and Bianca Ojukwu at his swearing-in.

Mrs Obiano said hers was to serve humanity and people, saying she loves putting smile on people’s faces.

The letter partly reads: “Permit me to use this medium to humbly convey to you my sincere, heartfelt and unreserved apology for the unfortunate incident between Mrs Bianca Ojukwu and myself on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the day of your inauguration as the new Executive Governor of Anambra State in which you took over from my husband, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano.

“The incident, to say the least, was most unnecessary, unfortunate and I regret my action. It was an unintended action as violence is never in my character.

“Your Excellency, Sir, I hold your person, your ideals, the records of your great accomplishments in public service in Nigeria and beyond, as well as their concomitant colossal impacts on public policies in the highest esteem.

“Without any equivocation, your achievements as a towering intellectual of national and international repute are enduring legacies and pride for the State and Ndigbo in general.

“I will therefore never deliberately engage in any activity or action to disrespect you and your government. All those who know me can testify that before and throughout my eight years as the First Lady of State, I pursued peace, promoted philanthropic gestures which empowered many of our less privileged people. No excuse can therefore be tenable as justification for such public embarrassment, no matter the height of provocation.

“Equally, I wish to extend the same apology to all the important dignitaries, the people of Anambra State, as well as the entire Ndigbo for that unintended embarrassment at the occasion.

“I want to use this opportunity to pledge that I will wholeheartedly support and pray for the Government of His Excellency, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to excel exceedingly better than the immediate past government, even as he builds on the legacy of his predecessor, my husband, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, and take our dear State to a higher level.

“I consciously chose this medium to express my apology, goodwill, support and prayers publicly to His Excellency, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as a token of my full respect for him, his family and the entire Ndigbo.”