‘I Share In Your Grief’ — Tinubu Tells El-Rufai

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President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai over the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma, who passed away on Thursday in Cairo after an illness.

In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the late matriarch as a woman who lived a remarkable life and raised children and grandchildren who have contributed greatly to the nation.

Quoting Tinubu, “Nasir, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Umma, which happened today in Cairo. As someone who had also lost an old mother, I share in your grief. I understand the depth of your loss.

“Losing a mother is a pain unlike any other. I know that no words can fully ease your sorrow, but I pray that the memories of her love, wisdom, and guidance bring you comfort in the days ahead. I also hope you find strength in the remarkable life she lived and the values she instilled in the entire family.

“As firm believers in Allah, we are convinced that she has played her part in this world as laid out for her by the Almighty and has gone back to her maker.”

Tinubu further prayed for the repose of the deceased.

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“I join family, friends, and well-wishers in mourning with you. May Allah grant your dear mother Aljannah Firdaus,” he added.

El‑Rufai’s mother’s death came amidst his detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

El‑Rufai was initially detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in February and was re‑arrested by ICPC almost immediately after the EFCC released him.

He’s facing corruption‑related charges.

The ICPC arraigned him before a Kaduna Federal High Court on allegations of corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office on Tuesday.

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On Friday, he was granted temporary bail from the custody of the ICPC to enable him to attend the funeral rites of his mother.