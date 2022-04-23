I Started Shoemaking To Pay My School Fees—Female Cobbler

Gloria Drusilla Adah, an Abuja-based shoemaker, started the business in 2015 when she was an undergraduate student at the University of Abuja.

Gloria, who is now the owner of Riah’s Collection, spoke to THE WHISTLER about how she started the business and the challenges she had to overcome.

The 27-year-old Ebonyi State born shoemaker said it all started while she was studying Theartre Arts at Uniabuja.

“I started in the year 2015 towards October when I was still in school, but not with shoes, I started with Ankara bags, and accessories. Instead of throwing shoes away I will revamp it by using Ankara to cover it and make it new.

“I lost my dad and I had to look for how to get myself ready for studies. I was studying theatre arts and we pay for almost everything from production to costume, so I decided to take the shoe making seriously.

“In 2016 I began to learn properly from my friends and also from YouTube because I already had the passion for it. In 2017, I finally went to Lagos to learn more extensively,” she stated.

But as a female undergraduate making shoes, she was a subject of jest among colleagues who thought her beauty could fetch her more money than the demanding chores of shoemaking.

“It was kind of weird when I started because most people I tell I’m a shoemaker will always say ‘Fine girl like you is doing shoe, so you didn’t see other skill like baking, make up or catering, you are going to shoemaking ‘ but I will just laugh because they don’t know the money in it,” she said.

After seeing herself through the university in 2018, she temporarily suspended the business to find a “good job”, but never got one, and eventually settled for an administrative job in a private school in Abuja.

“I’ve been into shoemaking for 5years now and i can say it is very lucrative.

“Before now I used to work as a teacher but I prefer handwork because it pays more than these salary jobs where you won’t even have time for yourself.”

Speaking on how she gets clients for her products, she said,

“My target clients are adults in and outside Nigeria, male and female. But my biggest clients are outside Nigeria.

“I have eye for details so I make sure that my final product has the kind of aesthetic appeal that will get the attention of my clients online.

“I take advantage of social media adverts to get my design and production to the global space, while I stationed my physical store at a strategic location to get clients coming in on a daily basis and it’s been an interesting experience.”

Her passion for shoemaking made her to raise an initial capital of N50,000 to take off from her apartment.

“The business is capital intensive because the materials and machines are expensive. I started my business with N50k, this helped me to get a filling machine, shoe lasts and some materials and I started making shoes in my house,” she said.

But after making enough money to rent a workshop, the business moved to another level. Her workshop is located at the Chikakwere area of Kubwa, in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Sometimes I get profit of N10k to N15k on just one shoe when I make for some of my clients outside Nigeria and those in top positions in Nigeria, because they often times order up to 3 pairs.

“Averagely in a month i make 200 pairs of shoes and an average profit of 100k – 150k. This can be more if I get contracts.”

As a married lady, how does she manage her business? “Managing my business is not so hard because I understand everything about shoemaking so I literally handle everything now. I am planning on employing a few capable hands but I have couple of apprentice who I am training and equipping too.”

On challenges she is facing, she said, “One of the major challenges is the cost of materials and people underpricing the shoes, ignoring that the materials are expensive.

“Currently cost of materials have gone 100% higher than last year, but despite the challenges, I have been able to survive by explaining to my clients why the price is high and the serious ones will definitely patronize.”

What advice does she have for young females who want to become entrepreneurs?

“My advice to fresh graduates is to equip themselves with a skill and know that handwork pays.

“I will also seize this opportunity to call on the government to encourage young people by providing free skill acquisition programs and give startup capital.”

Speaking on her future plans, she said she would like to train at least 20 female cobblers while she works to put Riah’s Collection on the “global map as the go-to brand for best foot wears.”