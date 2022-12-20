I Stopped My Daughter From Teaching Due To My Presidential Bid – Peter Obi

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he stopped his daughter from teaching to protect her from threats due to his presidential campaign.

Obi was speaking during his town hall meeting with students in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The former Anambra State governor did not say if his daughter was under threat or was a target of any group but explained that “she is the only one I have, I have to protect her.”

He emphasised that, “I have a daughter. I have two kids, one boy and one girl. My daughter is a teacher. She taught in secondary school until recently when I started campaigning. I had to stop her because I didn’t want anything to happen to her.

“That is the only one I have because when you have two, you have to guide them. She is a teacher and she read literature and she teaches in public secondary school in Lagos and she enjoys it.

“They pay her little money but she is happy with it because people have to do what they are happy with.

“There is nothing wrong…it is something that brings you close to people, it is caring in life you must care.

“What makes a human being is the passion, the love,” Obi said.

The former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party had earlier stated the make-up of his family that, “I have a 28 years old son who works in the UK and he has no car.

“He has to earn and buy himself a car. My 30 year old daughter is a teacher in a secondary school and she is happy doing her work.

“Throughout my 8 years as governor, nobody from the Obi family served in my government. I was the one elected and none of them. I take all responsibility for governance,” he had said.