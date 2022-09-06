I Sued Lagos Assembly Not Tinubu Over Certificate Forgery – Keyamo

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has clarified the lingering accusation that he had sued the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, for certificate forgery after a clean bill of health granted him by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In a statement issued on Tuesday after a fresh accusation from the spokesman of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that he can not speak or defend a man he had sued for forgery, Keyamo said he only sued the State Assembly and not Tinubu, the beneficiary of the parliamentary resolution.

He said, “I never sued Tinubu. No. I sued the House of Assembly seeking an interpretation of the law.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm on Monday, Bwala had cited a law report, Keyamo V. House Of Assembly, Lagos State (2002)18 NWLR (Pt. 799)605 to back up his claim.

Keyamo however said now, “the greatest defender of Asiwaju on the issue,” which was adjudicated by the Supreme Court, anyone who thinks he would still harbour any kind of resentment more than 20 years later should examine their head.

“Once the Supreme Court pronounces on an issue, it becomes binding on even the lawyer who loses and he is bound to obey and defend the judgment of the court.

“So assuming (which is not conceded) that I made any kind of accusation in the matter, once the Supreme Court ruled, that was the end of the matter and from that moment, it behoves me to stop pushing a matter already laid to rest by the highest court of the land and defend the decision,” Keyamo said.

He assured that, “Nigerians would be hearing from the horse’s mouth as to what actually transpired during the battle that raged then and how the matter was eventually laid to rest.

“These battles we waged were not borne out of bitterness and hate, but to “unravel the truth and the real constitutional powers of the House.

“So, once the issue is laid to rest, we move on. Anyone who thinks I would still harbour any kind of resentment more than 20 years later should examine his/her head.”